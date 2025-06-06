New Via Transilvanica trail opens in Brașov county, connecting 18 localities over 170 km

A new section of the Via Transilvanica trail was officially inaugurated on Thursday, June 5, in Brașov county, connecting 18 localities over more than 170 kilometers from the village of Viscri to the heart of Brașov.

Named Terra Borza Teutonica, the newly added stretch highlights the natural beauty and rural heritage of the region and was made possible through a partnership between the Tășuleasa Social Association, the Brașov County Council, and local authorities.

“Three years after inaugurating the first 1,400 kilometers, we’ve gathered once again to celebrate a newly completed section: Terra Borza Teutonica - 170 kilometers through Brașov county. It marks the first step in expanding the trail to other historical regions of the country - our plan for the next 20 years,” reads a post announcing the opening of the new trail on Via Transilvanica’s Facebook page.

The Terra Borza Teutonica segment passes through Bunești, Jibert, Ticușu, Șoarș, Mândra, Șercaia, Șinca, Șinca Nouă, Poiana Mărului, Zărnești, Bran, Râșnov, and Brașov, traversing rolling hills, scenic trails along the Olt River, and villages with authentic rural heritage.

The trail follows existing roads and hiking paths that are publicly accessible, without encroaching on private or public property, the Brașov County Council said.

The inauguration was preceded by a 10 km hike between Zărnești and Bran, with hundreds of walking enthusiasts joining the route led by Via Transilvanica ambassadors Dana Rogoz and Tibi Ușeriu.

Via Transilvanica is a long-distance hiking route that aims to unite Romania’s regions and communities, promoting ecotourism, cultural discovery, and sustainable development. In 2023, it was one of the two Romanian winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards.

(Photo source: Wirestock/Dreamstime.com)