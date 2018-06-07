Belgian developer buys 23 ha for logistics park near Brasov

Belgian developer VGP bought in May a 23-hectare land plot near Brasov for an industrial park.

The transaction, brokered by industrial real estate broker Dunwell, is one of the biggest land deals outside Bucharest in the last 5 years.

VGP specializes in the acquisition, construction, leasing and administration of industrial and logistics real estate. The company owns two other properties in Romania: VGP Park Timisoara, with 27 hectares of land and a leasable area of 120,000 sqm, and VGP Park Sibiu, with 9.7 hectares of land and a leasable area of over 45,000 sqm.

“Due to growing demand from our current and potential customers in Romania, we have decided to expand in the country and to acquire, also amongst others, a new land plot in Brasov which allow us to develop more than 100,000 sqm of first-class logistics real estate in a real top location. We will be able to welcome our first customers in this new park in the next 12 to 18 months and are very excited to explore further opportunities throughout Romania,” said VGP CEO Jan Van Geet.

[email protected]

(photo source: Vgp.cz)