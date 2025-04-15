Construction begins on EUR 18 mln Verita International School campus in Amber Forest suburb near Bucharest

Property developer Alesonor said it started the construction of the Verita International School & Kindergarten campus within the Amber Forest suburb near Bucharest. With an investment value of roughly EUR 18 million, Amber Verita Campus will be the first nZEB school in Romania, the company said.

The new campus is set to open in September 2026. It's being developed in two stages on 15,000 sqm and will host a school, kindergarten and afterschool, as well as sports facilities, for children aged between 2.5 and 18 years.

Only 20% of the 15,000 sqm area will be dedicated to buildings, with the project prioritizing green spaces, sports fields, an indoor gym, and a swimming pool, the developer said. The design follows bioclimatic principles, aiming for net-zero energy consumption and a low environmental footprint.

The project strengthens Verita's presence in Romania by adding a second operational site to its existing Aviatiei campus.

Verita's curriculum, delivered by over 220 teachers, will offer access to British education. Accredited by IBDP, CIS, and COBIS, Verita International School currently serves over 1,200 students across Romania and Greece.

Amber Forest is Romania's first "complete suburb," designed with the 15-minute city concept in mind, combining homes, schools, parks, shops, medical centers, and coworking hubs within walking distance. Over 550 green villas and apartments have already been sold out of a total of 690. The project is being developed in phases until 2027.

