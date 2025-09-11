Veolia Romania buys majority stake in General Me.el Electric to become an integrated provider of public utility services

News from Companies

Expansion of the portfolio with low, medium and high voltage electricity services, complementing existing solutions in water, sewage, gas and thermal energy.

Alignment with the objectives of the Veolia Group’s “GreenUp” strategic program by diversifying decarbonization solutions, such as solar electricity generation and battery storage systems.

Enhancing the capacity for implementation and the complexity of solutions offered for large-scale projects in the renewable energy segment.

Veolia Romania announces the acquisition of the majority stake in General Me.el Electric (GME), one of the most dynamic Romanian companies specializing in the design, execution and maintenance of electrical systems, as well as in the production of solar electricity and its storage in battery systems. The acquisition marks a strategic milestone, as it completes Veolia's portfolio of public utility services in Romania and responds to the global commitment under the GreenUp program, dedicated to ecological transition and investments in green energy.

Through this new acquisition, Veolia Romania strengthens its position as an integrated provider of energy solutions, adding essential expertise in the field of electrical installations and photovoltaic projects, in a context where the energy transition is a national and European priority.

Ranked among the top 10 Romanian companies in its field, General Me.el Electric has been active on the local market for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes projects with a total installed capacity of over 200 MW, including a 62 MW photovoltaic park currently under construction, as well as battery storage systems with a combined capacity of over 15 MWh.

“The acquisition of General Me.el Electric represents a strategic step for Veolia Romania, through which we continue our investments at the national level and now access a new field, with significant growth potential. We have been active on the Romanian market for 25 years, during which time we have constantly evolved through innovation, collaboration and by attracting local companies specialized in providing sustainable solutions - such as GME - to the Veolia group. Thus, this transaction brings us solid expertise, complements our existing skills and reinforces Veolia's commitment to sustainable investments, with a concrete impact on the modernization and development of the local energy infrastructure. Together with the General Me.el team – including shareholders, management and technical experts, we will accelerate the growth of the company and of Veolia in Romania and will deliver reference projects in the field of electrical installations, just as we already do in water resource management", said Mădălin Mihailovici, CEO of Veolia Romania.

In addition, thanks to GME’s expertise, Veolia Romania will continue to increase the performance of its core water supply and sewage systems - areas in which the company is already a market leader - by implementing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint and ensure long-term energy self-sufficiency.

Likewise, the integration of GME also supports the GreenUp strategy, Veolia Group’s global initiative aimed at accelerating the transition to renewable sources and sustainable energy solutions. This approach supports decarbonization efforts and increased energy efficiency by attracting innovative local partners with proven expertise in delivering green projects.

"Joining the Veolia Group - a global leader in its fields of activity, including energy - represents an excellent opportunity for growth and development for an initiative started at an entrepreneurial level over 30 years ago. Within the Veolia Group, we will have access to global expertise and international best practices, which will help us innovate and respond more efficiently to the local market needs, continuing to contribute to the sustainable development of the energy sector in Romania", said Valeriu Stoicescu, founder of General Me.el Electric.

General Me.el Electric's activity has seen sustained growth, so in 2024 the company's business amounted to over 37 million euros, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year. Considering the need for financing and modernization of the local energy system, as well as the volume of contracted works and projects, GME estimates it will reach a turnover of 50 million euros in the next five years.

Following the transaction, Veolia Romania will take over the entire team of 180 General Me.el Electric employees, most of whom are directly involved in operational activities. GME’s management will retain a stake in the company and will remain active to ensure continuity for ongoing projects, benefiting from Veolia’s international resources and know-how.

In 2024, Veolia acquired another local company, through which it’s currently implementing the GeoExchange solution, the most advanced system using geothermal energy and heat pumps - to provide heating, cooling and hot water. The company also offers solutions for capturing and reusing energy recovered from wastewater and other technological processes.

*This is a press release.