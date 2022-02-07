Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Bucharest-based startup Vehicool takes its mobile car wash service to new cities this year

07 February 2022
Vehicool, the local startup running a mobile car wash service in Bucharest, plans to reach new cities in Romania this year. Brasov is first on the list, followed by other major cities like Cluj and Timisoara. But its expansion plans also includes crossing the border to other countries.

"Amid an increasing visibility at the national level and a growing demand, Vehicool will exceed the capital's borders this year and will arrive in Brasov in March, but also in other large cities, such as Cluj and Timisoara, in early summer," the company said.

Plus, the startup also targets an expansion abroad. To reach this goal, it is currently looking to attract funding of EUR 200,000 - 300,000.

Launched in February 2021 by Ionut Miftode and Alex Caplea, Vehicool registered revenues of EUR 70,000 in its first year of activity. It plans to accelerate the business in 2022 and end the year with a turnover of EUR 400,000.

More than 6,000 orders have been placed through the dedicated app so far, both by subscribers and other customers from Bucharest and Ilfov county, and the company targets an average of 3,500 orders per month this year. At the same time, it wants to reach over 1,000 subscribers in 2022.

Vehicool users can have their cars washed right where they're parked - at home, the office, or anywhere else. To try the service, users have to download the app from Google Play or App Store and then set a location and date/time for the wash. They can book a basic car wash, as well as extra services such as interior cleaning, windshield fluid refill, or wheel pressure.

Payment is made by card through the platform, and the user can also leave a review and tip to the agent who took care of his car.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

