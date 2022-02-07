Bucharest-based startup Vehicool takes its mobile car wash service to new cities this year

Vehicool, the local startup running a mobile car wash service in Bucharest, plans to reach new cities in Romania this year. Brasov is first on the list, followed by other major cities like Cluj and Timisoara. But its expansion plans also includes crossing the border to other countries.

"Amid an increasing visibility at the national level and a growing demand, Vehicool will exceed the capital's borders this year and will arrive in Brasov in March, but also in other large cities, such as Cluj and Timisoara, in early summer," the company said.

Plus, the startup also targets an expansion abroad. To reach this goal, it is currently looking to attract funding of EUR 200,000 - 300,000.

Launched in February 2021 by Ionut Miftode and Alex Caplea, Vehicool registered revenues of EUR 70,000 in its first year of activity. It plans to accelerate the business in 2022 and end the year with a turnover of EUR 400,000.

More than 6,000 orders have been placed through the dedicated app so far, both by subscribers and other customers from Bucharest and Ilfov county, and the company targets an average of 3,500 orders per month this year. At the same time, it wants to reach over 1,000 subscribers in 2022.

Vehicool users can have their cars washed right where they're parked - at home, the office, or anywhere else. To try the service, users have to download the app from Google Play or App Store and then set a location and date/time for the wash. They can book a basic car wash, as well as extra services such as interior cleaning, windshield fluid refill, or wheel pressure.

Payment is made by card through the platform, and the user can also leave a review and tip to the agent who took care of his car.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)