Romanian design, sculpture on show in Paris

The works of several Romanian designers and artists will be on display at the Hôtel de Béhague in Paris, the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy, as part of the exhibition Valuable.

The Romanian artists and designers included in the exhibition are Radu Abraham, Mircea Cantor, Bogdan Ciocodeică, Constantin Flondor, Cosmin Florea, Nona Inescu, Șerban Ionescu, Peter Jecza, Aurora Király, Tincuța Marin, Marta Mattioli, Anca Munteanu Rîmnic, Numbered Editions, Mihai Olos, and Larisa Sitar.

The exhibition is meant to highlight the strong connection of Romanian creators with the city of Paris and to connect design items and works of art, "exploring their symbolism and deep meanings, in a constantly changing world."

"We supported the exhibition Valuable because, in the context of the season in which we celebrate 145 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and France, it offers a special visibility for Romanian creators whose artistic path is intertwined in the cultures of the two countries, with an additional impact during the period in which the famous ArtBasel art fair takes place in Paris. We also thought that by hosting this exhibition of contemporary Romanian design and sculpture in the Béhague Palace, we would initiate a reflection and a beneficial dialogue between different historical times, but which, through innovation and creativity, are convergent and thus add cultural significance to each other," Romanian ambassador to France Ioana Bivolaru explained.

The exhibition is curated by Adela Maria Marius and Bogdan Ciocodeică, with an exhibition architecture by Attila Kim Architects. It is open between October 24 and October 26.

(Photo: Ambassade de Roumanie en France on Facebook)

