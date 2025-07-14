Vadoo Fest returns on August 21–24 to the meadows of Vadu Oii, Buzău County, with a new edition that invites participants to slow down and reconnect. Now in its seventh year, the festival promises a special experience rooted in nature, music, and human connection.

This year’s line-up blends depth and groove, featuring Grammy-winner Judith Hill, Romanian favorites Robin and the Backstabbers, Basska, Ada Milea, Luiza Zan, Eyedrops, and emerging talents like Funky Misfits.

Vinyl lovers will find their rhythm at the BIRT Stage, where DJs K-lu, UFe, Zo, and others will set the tone under open skies.

Beyond music, Vadoo Fest hosts a forest-bound art space called Alt Real, curated with the help of Lia and Dan Perjovschi. Artists gather here for two weeks before the festival to create site-specific installations inspired by the surroundings.

New features this year include Vadoo Exhibits, where artists work live in the open air, and Earth Talks — informal discussions about art and freedom.

Workshops on yoga, star-gazing, and nature therapy, as well as other surprises such as a sensory path, an eco version of laser tag, and local artisans, are also part of the experience.

Vadoo limits attendance to 600 participants. Tickets and full program are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)