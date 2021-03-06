Vaccination rate in Romania dwindles on lack of interest, not vaccines

The fact that the number of Romanians showing up to the vaccination centers has decreased lately is a real cause for concern, the minister of health, Ioana Mihăilă, declared on June 2, Bursa reported.

The number of people vaccinated over the past 24 hours dropped to around 55,000, well below half of the vaccination capacity. Of these, only 19,600 received the first dose.

The number of Romanians with at least one dose is around 4.7 mln at this moment, according to the head of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.

Finding a vaccine is no longer a problem, minister Mihaila commented - adding that perhaps this is still the case in the rural part of the country.

Starting June 2, children aged at least 12 can be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Romania.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com