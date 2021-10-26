Covid-19: Bucharest to host ‘vaccination marathons’ every weekend until end of year

Vaccination marathon events will take place in Bucharest every weekend until the end of the year, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign, announced.

Such events will be held in every district of the city. Instead of being open round the clock, as it happened with the past weekend’s vaccination marathon, the centers would be open between 08:00 and 24:00, according to a current proposal.

“Given the increasing interest in vaccination, we decided to hold in Bucharest, every weekend until the end of the year, such a vaccination marathon in a vaccination center in every district. This is to ensure people’s access to vaccination on an extended schedule. We will announce the centers in the coming days,” Gheorghiţă said.

Gheorghiță also recommended all major cities have at least one vaccination center with extended opening hours during the weekend.

After closing down over the summer as interest in vaccination plummeted, more centers reopened, he explained. A total of 706 vaccination centers are currently open in the country.

A total of 33,790 people got vaccinated at the marathon organized in Bucharest at the end of last week, and 70% of them received the first dose.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

