Irina Marica

 

Romania photo of the day: People queue to get COVID shots at ‘vaccination marathon’ in Bucharest

22 October 2021
The new ‘vaccination marathon’ in Bucharest got off to a fairly good start on Friday, October 22, with people already queuing at the centres in the morning. (Photo source: RO Vaccinare on Facebook).

According to RO Vaccinare, more than 1,000 people were vaccinated in the first two hours of the event.

The 'vaccination marathon' kicked off on Friday at 8:00 and runs until the morning of October 25. Six vaccination centres are open 24/7 during the event, offering all four vaccines approved so far. They are available at Romexpo, the Metropolitan Circus, the National Library, Palatul Copiilor, Liberty Mall, and Mihai Eminescu Seniors’ Club.

The vaccination event is open to all eligible categories (aged 12+) for the first, second, or third dose.

The ‘vaccination marathon’ comes as the authorities are trying to increase the vaccination coverage in the country. 

With the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe, Romania is still battling the fourth pandemic wave, which hit the country stronger than the previous ones. Local hospitals are struggling with high numbers of COVID-19 patients, while the COVID-related mortality also reached record levels.

The daily vaccination rate has picked up some speed in recent days, with 99,376 doses administered in 24 hours (according to the October 21 report), of which 62,500 were first doses. A total of about 6.15 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by October 21, of which 5.77 million received two doses.

