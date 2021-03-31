Vaccination to proceed at full speed in Romania in April

Romania will receive 3.1 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, the vaccination capacity will increase, and the waiting lists indicate robust willingness expressed by the population, according to the latest data published by authorities.

The vaccination rate will likely rise significantly in April, with new (mobile) vaccination units opened.

"Romania is on schedule for the vaccination campaign and even managed to achieve some important goals sooner," said Andrei Baciu, vice president of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), according to Hotnews.ro.

"In April, more than 3.1 million doses will come, which will allow us to achieve our proposed objectives. We are on schedule and even ahead of schedule in some regards. We currently have two million vaccinated people," said Baciu.

In April, the capacity of the vaccination centers will rise from 60 people per day to 90 per day for each vaccination point (a vaccination center can have multiple points, depending on its size).

As of March 30, 1.16 million Romanians are scheduled for vaccination, and the waiting list constantly has over 700,000 people despite the constant allocation of people from the waiting lists to vaccination centers, CNCAV head Valeriu Gheorghita said, Economica.net reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)