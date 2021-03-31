Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 09:14
Social

Vaccination to proceed at full speed in Romania in April

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will receive 3.1 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, the vaccination capacity will increase, and the waiting lists indicate robust willingness expressed by the population, according to the latest data published by authorities.

The vaccination rate will likely rise significantly in April, with new (mobile) vaccination units opened.

"Romania is on schedule for the vaccination campaign and even managed to achieve some important goals sooner," said Andrei Baciu, vice president of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), according to Hotnews.ro.

"In April, more than 3.1 million doses will come, which will allow us to achieve our proposed objectives. We are on schedule and even ahead of schedule in some regards. We currently have two million vaccinated people," said Baciu.

In April, the capacity of the vaccination centers will rise from 60 people per day to 90 per day for each vaccination point (a vaccination center can have multiple points, depending on its size).

As of March 30, 1.16 million Romanians are scheduled for vaccination, and the waiting list constantly has over 700,000 people despite the constant allocation of people from the waiting lists to vaccination centers, CNCAV head Valeriu Gheorghita said, Economica.net reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 09:14
Social

Vaccination to proceed at full speed in Romania in April

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will receive 3.1 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, the vaccination capacity will increase, and the waiting lists indicate robust willingness expressed by the population, according to the latest data published by authorities.

The vaccination rate will likely rise significantly in April, with new (mobile) vaccination units opened.

"Romania is on schedule for the vaccination campaign and even managed to achieve some important goals sooner," said Andrei Baciu, vice president of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), according to Hotnews.ro.

"In April, more than 3.1 million doses will come, which will allow us to achieve our proposed objectives. We are on schedule and even ahead of schedule in some regards. We currently have two million vaccinated people," said Baciu.

In April, the capacity of the vaccination centers will rise from 60 people per day to 90 per day for each vaccination point (a vaccination center can have multiple points, depending on its size).

As of March 30, 1.16 million Romanians are scheduled for vaccination, and the waiting list constantly has over 700,000 people despite the constant allocation of people from the waiting lists to vaccination centers, CNCAV head Valeriu Gheorghita said, Economica.net reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people