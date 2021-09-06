Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Covid-19: Vaccination bus starts operating in Bucharest

06 September 2021
A bus of the Bucharest Public Transport Company (STB) has been converted into a Covid-19 vaccination caravan and will run in the city until the end of the year.

Those interested can receive the vaccine by showing their ID card, without having to make an appointment on the vaccination platform. The vaccine used is the single-dose Johnson&Johnson one.

It is a project of the Bucharest City Hall through the Administration of the Bucharest Hospitals, in partnership with retailer Kaufland.

The caravan will stop every weekend in the parking lot of one of the retailer’s stores in the city. 

(Photo: ASSMB - Administrația Spitalelor și Serviciilor Medicale București Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

