RO reformists urge Constitutional Court to unblock no-confidence motion

Romania's reformist USR-PLUS asked the Constitutional Court, in a public statement, to speed up the ruling in the urgent matter of the no-confidence motion, Agerpres reported.

The Court tabled for September 28 the ruling in the case that might clear the no-confidence motion against the Government of prime minister Florin Citu.

This is three days after the elections held by the ruling Liberal Party to choose its new leader - reportedly PM Citu himself.

USR-PLUS visibly expects a successful no-confidence motion to overthrow PM Citu, open the door to incumbent liberal leader Ludovic Orban to another term.

This would supposedly make possible the replacement of PM Citu and a new centre-right coalition formed by the Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist USR-PLUS.

Conversely, it is nearly certain that PM Citu taking over as PNL leader gives no chance to reformists' request for another prime minister. But at the same time, this seems a dead end as a minority PNL Government would not be functional.

Early elections would not change significantly the political structure of the parliament, recent polls show.

"We asked the Constitutional Court to quickly judge the objections expressed by the Romanian Government. Article 113 of the Constitution stipulates very clearly that the motion must be debated and voted three days after its reading. I consider that the deadline of September 28 is too far away, and the legal instrument of the no-confidence motion is thus emptied of its content. For this reason, we requested the rescheduling of this date as soon as possible," stated Anca Dragu (YSR-PLUS), the president of the Senate.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com