Romania's reformist USR revives bill aimed at cutting number of MP seats to 300

02 June 2025

USR deputies Cristina Prună and Claudiu Năsui resubmitted to Parliament the draft law that provides for reducing the number of parliamentarians to 300 from 456 currently, in line with the 2009 national referendum, Economica.net reported.

Another change consists of revising the criteria for allocating mandates for organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities. 

The draft law proposes an objective calculation method, aligning the threshold for minorities to the national average of the number of votes required to elect a deputy under the general conditions of the law.

The project is currently under public debate in the Senate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

