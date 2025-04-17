Bucharest festival explores sustainable habits, urban future

The first edition of Urban Habits (nUH), a festival aiming to be “a space for ideas, debates, co-creation, and experimentation,” takes place between April 26 and April 27 at Lokal and on Erou Ion Călin Street, which will be temporarily transformed into a pedestrian space.

The program will address themes ranging from innovation, design, and circularity to community, mobility, housing, art, emotion, and urban well-being.

The program includes over 20 interactive workshops on topics such as tactical urbanism, mobility, circular cities, design and artificial intelligence, but also collaboration, art and critical thinking in an urban context. Activities also include guided city tours and sessions dedicated to children and families.

Among the guests of the event are Maria Vassilakou, former deputy mayor of Vienna, representatives of the City Halls of Bucharest's District 2 and Suceava, Marcel Ionescu-Heroiu, an urban development specialist working with the World Bank, circular economy specialist Ciprian Șipoș, and Bjarne Uldal, co-founder of Nordic Edge, the Norwegian innovation cluster on smarter cities and communities.

The program also includes stand-up comedy with Toma and Mincu, DJ sets, and live concerts with Paulina and Ana Coman.

The new Urban Habits Festival is a project by UrbanizeHub, an organization promoting sustainability and urban innovation in Romania.

