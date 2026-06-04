GCC-born advisory firm Upscale Business launches operations in Romania

Upscale Business, a boutique advisory firm founded in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, announced the launch of operations in Romania as part of its European expansion strategy. The company aims to connect investors, brands, and business opportunities between the Gulf region and European markets, with a particular focus on hospitality, lifestyle, and mixed-use developments.

Founded by Farah Chahine, the consultancy brings more than 15 years of experience in hospitality, brand development, investment advisory, and digital transformation.

The company said Romania's growing attractiveness to international brands and investors played a key role in its decision to establish a local presence. According to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox market data cited by Upscale Business, more than 40 international retailers entered Romania between 2020 and 2025.

Upscale Business operates across four main areas: business consultancy and structuring, marketing and brand strategy, brand expansion and investment facilitation, and AI-driven digital transformation.

One of the firm's first projects in Romania has involved facilitating the entry of three international hospitality brands into the local market. The concepts - Lebanese restaurant brand Em Sherif Café, Parisian dining concept Relais de l'Entrecôte, and Dubai-based Japanese handroll restaurant Yubi - are set to open their first locations in Romania within Marketta Food Hall at One Gallery in Bucharest.

The projects were developed in collaboration with Tomcat Hospitality, the operator of Marketta Food Hall, and through Upscale's international partner network.

“Romania represents today one of the most exciting emerging luxury and lifestyle markets in Europe, with enormous potential still ahead, a market that is ready for the right concepts and the right partnerships. We decided to come here because we believe Romania is becoming one of Europe’s most important emerging destinations for hospitality, lifestyle, and mixed-use development, and we want to be part of that story,” said Farah Chahine, co-founder of Upscale Business.

Romania represents the first stage of the firm’s wider European expansion plans, with Upscale Business also exploring opportunities across the Balkans.

The company currently operates across the GCC, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and Europe, providing advisory services to developers, investors, operators, and entrepreneurs.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)