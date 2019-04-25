UP Romania launches first cultural tickets

UP Romania, one of the main issuers of value vouchers for employees, launched the first cultural tickets on the local market, under a new law that allows employers to compensate their employees with such instruments.

The minimum value of a cultural ticket is RON 10 and the maximum value is RON 50.

The value of cultural tickets granted to employees is limited to RON 150 (EUR 32) per month or RON 300 (EUR 64) per event, if the employer chooses to give such vouchers on special occasions. The value of cultural tickets is deductible for companies and it bares lower taxes than cash bonuses, as employees don’t have to pay social contributions but only the 10% income tax. Employers can use paper tickets or cards.

Employees can use the cultural tickets to go to the theatre, cinema, fairs, exhibitions, and concerts, to pay the entry fee to museums and theme parks and to buy books, films and music, in any format.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)