Romania's Untold festival to take place in September

Music festival Untold will take place this year between September 9 and September 12 in Cluj-Napoca, the organizers announced.

"Untold 2021 will be a long-awaited reunion, after close to two years, a world celebration of going back to normal. For the more than 1,000 suppliers and 15,000 collaborators of the festival, an assurance that the sixth edition of Untold takes place means a relaunch of activity after more than 16 months of pause," the organizers said in a release quoted by Digi24.

More than 375,000 people attended the festival's 2019 edition.

At previous editions, artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Dimitri Vegas&Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Afrojack, Diplo, Hardwell, The Chainsmokers, Timmy Trumpet, Axwell' Ingrosso, Don Diablo, Marshmello, Solomun, Nina Kraviz, Boris Brejcha, Paul Kalkbrenner, Jamie Jones, Pan-Pot, Tale of Us, Sven Vath, Chris Liebing, Dubfire, Robbie Williams, The Prodigy, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Jason Derulo, Tinie Tempah, Ellie Goulding, Hurts, John Newman, and James Arthur were part of the lineup.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com