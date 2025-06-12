Events

Students who score a perfect 10 on Romania’s Baccalaureate exam get free access to Untold festival

12 June 2025

For the 11th consecutive year, the organizers of Untold are celebrating academic excellence through the “BAC de 10” campaign, offering free festival passes to students who score a perfect 10 on their national Baccalaureate exam. Over the past decade, more than 1,600 high school graduates have received complimentary access to the festival as part of this campaign.

The initiative, the longest-running of its kind in Romania, continues to promote performance through education by rewarding straight-A graduates with General Access passes to Untold X, the festival’s milestone 10th edition, taking place August 7–10 in Cluj-Napoca.

Eligible students can collect their festival wristbands by presenting proof of their perfect score, such as a diploma or grade sheet, at the “Horia Demian” Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca starting on the first day of the event. 

Additionally, all students registered for the summer Baccalaureate session are entitled to a EUR 40 discount on a festival pass, valid until July 30.

Untold X will feature an international lineup including Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Becky Hill, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Alan Walker, and FISHER, alongside top Romanian acts such as INNA, Delia, Irina Rimes, and Vama.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

