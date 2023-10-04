Untold music festival holds Dubai edition in February, passes on sale this week

The creators of the famous Untold music festival in Romania's Cluj-Napoca announced the dates for the inaugural edition in Dubai. The event will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to 18, 2024.

More than 280,000 festivalgoers from all over the world are expected at "the first mega festival in the city of the future."

A total of 10,000 passes were already sold in the first round of ticket sales for Untold Dubai 2024, which was dedicated to fans registered on the event's website.

More passes will go on sale on October 5 for all music fans, the organizers said. A 4-day general access pass costs EUR 158 (USD 167), while those who want an exclusive experience can opt for 4-day VIP passes for EUR 316 (USD 333). Accommodation packages are also available on the festival website.

The first artists will be announced soon, according to the organizers.

Untold is one of the largest music festivals in Romania, attracting fans from all over the world. According to DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals poll 2023, the festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in Europe and 6th in the world, surpassing other major events with tradition such as Lollapalooza, Sziget, Amsterdam Music Festival, Sunburn, Burning Man, Parookaville, or Mysteryland.

(Photo source: the organizers)