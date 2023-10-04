Events

Untold music festival holds Dubai edition in February, passes on sale this week

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The creators of the famous Untold music festival in Romania's Cluj-Napoca announced the dates for the inaugural edition in Dubai. The event will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to 18, 2024.

More than 280,000 festivalgoers from all over the world are expected at "the first mega festival in the city of the future."

A total of 10,000 passes were already sold in the first round of ticket sales for Untold Dubai 2024, which was dedicated to fans registered on the event's website.

More passes will go on sale on October 5 for all music fans, the organizers said. A 4-day general access pass costs EUR 158 (USD 167), while those who want an exclusive experience can opt for 4-day VIP passes for EUR 316 (USD 333). Accommodation packages are also available on the festival website.

The first artists will be announced soon, according to the organizers.

Untold is one of the largest music festivals in Romania, attracting fans from all over the world. According to DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals poll 2023, the festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in Europe and 6th in the world, surpassing other major events with tradition such as Lollapalooza, Sziget, Amsterdam Music Festival, Sunburn, Burning Man, Parookaville, or Mysteryland.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Untold music festival holds Dubai edition in February, passes on sale this week

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The creators of the famous Untold music festival in Romania's Cluj-Napoca announced the dates for the inaugural edition in Dubai. The event will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to 18, 2024.

More than 280,000 festivalgoers from all over the world are expected at "the first mega festival in the city of the future."

A total of 10,000 passes were already sold in the first round of ticket sales for Untold Dubai 2024, which was dedicated to fans registered on the event's website.

More passes will go on sale on October 5 for all music fans, the organizers said. A 4-day general access pass costs EUR 158 (USD 167), while those who want an exclusive experience can opt for 4-day VIP passes for EUR 316 (USD 333). Accommodation packages are also available on the festival website.

The first artists will be announced soon, according to the organizers.

Untold is one of the largest music festivals in Romania, attracting fans from all over the world. According to DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals poll 2023, the festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in Europe and 6th in the world, surpassing other major events with tradition such as Lollapalooza, Sziget, Amsterdam Music Festival, Sunburn, Burning Man, Parookaville, or Mysteryland.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline