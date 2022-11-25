Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Untold 2023: Imagine Dragons to make their Romanian debut at Cluj Arena

25 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Imagine Dragons, one of the world’s leading pop-rock collectives, is coming to Cluj Arena to perform their hits at Untold Festival, marking their first-ever show in Romania.

The band, which consists of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman, is currently embarking on a worldwide journey for the Mercury World Tour to promote their double-album MercuryActs 1 & 2

The tour itself kicked off back in February 2023 and will end in Mexico on March 17, next year. Romanian dates are added later on, as the Untold Festival takes place between August 3 and 6, 2023.

“UNTOLD fans, next year you will be RADIOACTIVE. For the first time in Romania: IMAGINE DRAGONS live, at UNTOLD,” the organizers announced with a subtle nod to the band’s greatest hit from 2012, “Radioactive.”

The second phase of ticket sales will open on November 28, starting from EUR 129 for General Basic Access tickets. Thousands have already signed up for the announcement, in addition to another 20,000 sales from the first phase in October and early November. 

The Grammy-winning band is the first headliner announced for next year’s edition of Untold, as organizers are looking to bring more big entertainment names to Cluj Arena and Cluj-Napoca’s Central Park.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Imagine Dragons)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Untold 2023: Imagine Dragons to make their Romanian debut at Cluj Arena

25 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Imagine Dragons, one of the world’s leading pop-rock collectives, is coming to Cluj Arena to perform their hits at Untold Festival, marking their first-ever show in Romania.

The band, which consists of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman, is currently embarking on a worldwide journey for the Mercury World Tour to promote their double-album MercuryActs 1 & 2

The tour itself kicked off back in February 2023 and will end in Mexico on March 17, next year. Romanian dates are added later on, as the Untold Festival takes place between August 3 and 6, 2023.

“UNTOLD fans, next year you will be RADIOACTIVE. For the first time in Romania: IMAGINE DRAGONS live, at UNTOLD,” the organizers announced with a subtle nod to the band’s greatest hit from 2012, “Radioactive.”

The second phase of ticket sales will open on November 28, starting from EUR 129 for General Basic Access tickets. Thousands have already signed up for the announcement, in addition to another 20,000 sales from the first phase in October and early November. 

The Grammy-winning band is the first headliner announced for next year’s edition of Untold, as organizers are looking to bring more big entertainment names to Cluj Arena and Cluj-Napoca’s Central Park.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Imagine Dragons)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit