Untold 2023: Imagine Dragons to make their Romanian debut at Cluj Arena

Imagine Dragons, one of the world’s leading pop-rock collectives, is coming to Cluj Arena to perform their hits at Untold Festival, marking their first-ever show in Romania.

The band, which consists of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman, is currently embarking on a worldwide journey for the Mercury World Tour to promote their double-album Mercury–Acts 1 & 2.

The tour itself kicked off back in February 2023 and will end in Mexico on March 17, next year. Romanian dates are added later on, as the Untold Festival takes place between August 3 and 6, 2023.

“UNTOLD fans, next year you will be RADIOACTIVE. For the first time in Romania: IMAGINE DRAGONS live, at UNTOLD,” the organizers announced with a subtle nod to the band’s greatest hit from 2012, “Radioactive.”

The second phase of ticket sales will open on November 28, starting from EUR 129 for General Basic Access tickets. Thousands have already signed up for the announcement, in addition to another 20,000 sales from the first phase in October and early November.

The Grammy-winning band is the first headliner announced for next year’s edition of Untold, as organizers are looking to bring more big entertainment names to Cluj Arena and Cluj-Napoca’s Central Park.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Imagine Dragons)