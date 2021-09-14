Covid-19: RO university offers free accommodation for one month to vaccinated students

The students of the Transilvania University in Brașov who stay in the university’s dormitories will not pay for the accommodation for the month of November if they show proof of vaccination, the institution said.

The university decided on this as an additional measure to lower the students’ risk of getting Covid-19, it said.

As in the previous university year, accommodation in the university’s dorms will be made at a lower capacity, of maximum of three people in one room, to comply with sanitary norms.

In the academic year 2021-2022, the university’s 13 dormitories will accommodate around 3,300 students.

The international students will receive accommodation only if they show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test with a result received 72 hours before the checking in.

More than 20,000 students are enrolled at Transilvania University.

(Photo: Melinte Daniel Gabriel | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com