Unilever buys 75% in Romanian FruFru healthy food producer and retailer

Anglo-Dutch fast moving consumer goods group Unilever will take over the majority stake (75%) in the frufru brand owned by Good People -- a company specialising in healthy food production, distribution and retail along multiple channels.

The founder of the business, Mihai Simiuc, disclosed that Unilever will buy 75% of the shares, and that he will keep his entire stake of 25% while remaining in control of the business, Profit.ro reported. The deal awaits the Competition Council’s green light.

Founded in 2006, frufru is the first fresh, healthy food concept in Romania and one of the innovative leaders in the premium food retail segment. Good People is the former Mondo di Pasta, set up in 2005. Initially, the company has been active in pasta production and marketing through its own home delivery service and its own shops. In October 2014 the online store DETOX shop (www.frufru.ro/detox) was launched.

The Good People shareholders are Johann Gabriel Heubach - 39%, Mihai Simiuc - 25%, Gavril Marius Zaharia -16.8%, Sergiu Neguţ - 11.2%, Codruţa Maria Brujan - 6%, Philipp Stefan Hausmaninger - 1% and a company: Arancea - 1%.

(Photo source: Facebook/frufru)