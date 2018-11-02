15 °C
Bucharest
Nov 02, 12:30

Unilever completes takeover of Romanian ice cream producer Betty Ice

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

British-Dutch consumer goods producer Unilever has completed the takeover of Romanian ice cream producer Betty Ice, a transaction signed in January 2018.

The group said it received the Competition Council’s approval for the transaction after it committed to reducing the presence of its ice cream brands in local proximity shops.

Suceava-based Betty Ice was founded in 1994 by local entrepreneur Vasile Armenean. The company has grown into one of the leading ice cream producers in Romania, with a turnover of EUR 30 million. The company has over 760 employees.

Vasile Armenean will continue to manage the business, which will operate together with Unilever’s ice cream division. The value of the transaction is estimated at EUR 100 million, according to Ziarul Financiar, but this value hasn’t been confirmed by any of the parts involved in the deal.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now