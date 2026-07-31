UNICEF, Romanian Labor Ministry launch e-Learning HUB for professionals in social assistance

Romania’s Labor Ministry and UNICEF announced the launch of e-Learning HUB, a national platform dedicated to the continuous professional training of personnel in the field of social services and sectors that contribute to social inclusion.

The HUB provides coordinated access to training opportunities, educational resources and professional development programs. The platform brings together continuous professional training opportunities for specialists in the social field, covering essential topics such as the protection of vulnerable persons, human rights, digital skills and quality standards in social services.

The HUB is designed to become the digital foundation of the future National Center for Continuous Training in Social Assistance, which is scheduled to become operational in 2028. The platform will contribute to increasing the skills of professionals in social assistance and related fields, personnel of central and local public authorities with responsibilities in the social field, decision-makers, accredited professional training providers, professional organizations, and non-governmental organizations active in the field of social assistance and the protection of human rights.

“Through e-Learning HUB, specialists across the country will be able to identify relevant courses more easily, develop their skills and have access to modern resources adapted to the real needs of the system,” said Silvia Dinică, State Secretary within the Labor Ministry.

“Professionals in social services are facing increasingly complex challenges, from poverty and social exclusion to the effects of recent crises on children and families. The e-Learning HUB platform offers a single access point to quality learning opportunities and represents an important step toward strengthening the workforce in the social field,” said Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania.

The e-Learning HUB will facilitate access to accredited training programs, promote collaboration between institutions and training providers, and support the development of the skills needed to provide integrated and quality services.

radu@romania.com

(Photo source: press release)