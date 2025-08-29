Unemployment rate at 3.19% in July, Romania’s National Employment Agency says

The unemployment rate recorded by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) in July was 3.19%, slightly higher (by 0.03 pp) than in the previous month. A total of 254,464 people were unemployed at the end of July, the institution said.

Most unemployed people were aged between 40 and 49 (63,579), followed by those over 55 years old (61,938). The age group of those between 25 and 29 counted 14,077 people.

A total of 66,758 unemployed people resided in urban areas and 187,706 in rural areas.

The number of unemployed women stood at 119,236, while that of unemployed men was 135,228.

Of the total registered unemployed people, 51,402 had benefits.

The unemployed without education and those with primary education held a significant share in the total number of unemployed people registered in the records of ANOFM, namely 31.39%. Unemployed people with secondary education represented 34.17% of the total number of registered unemployed people, and those with university education 4.45%.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fiszkes/Dreamstime.com)