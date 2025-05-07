UNCHAIN Festival 2025: Bridging fintech and traditional industries

News from Companies

As fintech reshapes global markets, UNCHAIN Fintech Festival (June 17-18th in Oradea) challenges the Central and Eastern European business landscape to reflect on a new mindset where financial innovation is deeply intertwined with every industry that shapes our economies, unlocking new opportunities for companies and customers.

“The future of finance is no longer siloed. As economies recalibrate and fintech adoption surges, integrating digital financial solutions into traditional industries is becoming a critical driver of growth. UNCHAIN gives a voice to those advocating that cross-sector collaboration is no longer an option, but an essential path forward”, says Alexandra Pollack, Founder & CEO of UNCHAIN.

UNCHAIN Fintech Festival has grown to become a catalyst for cross-sector collaboration, market expansion, and regional resilience in the Central and Eastern part of Europe. With Ukraine’s fintech community standing strong amid conflict and fintech associations from across CEE joining forces, this fourth edition of UNCHAIN will bring forward new ideas aiming to shape the future of finance across CEE:

Fintersections by UNCHAIN , a new debate concept breaking down how fintech is embedding into industries like retail, agriculture, and fleet management, and its potential to open new frontiers for business, retain customers and drive revenue.

, a new debate concept breaking down how fintech is embedding into industries like retail, agriculture, and fleet management, and its potential to open new frontiers for business, retain customers and drive revenue. Market-moving announcements and regional expansions are set to be unveiled on site, reconfirming UNCHAIN role as connector and business launchpad for the CEE fintech community.

and regional expansions are set to be unveiled on site, reconfirming UNCHAIN role as connector and business launchpad for the CEE fintech community. Book announcements - Enriching the festival’s conversations on innovation and transformation, internationally recognized author Rik Coeckelbergh will present "The New Ethos in Banking" at the festival, challenging traditional financial paradigms and inviting dialogue on the human side of innovation.

More than 50+ leading CEE commercial banks, 10+ national banks and financial authorities, and 200+ fintechs & tech innovators will fuel discussions in front of a vibrant community of 700 people hungry for innovation, ideas and strong connections.

Agenda

For two days, UNCHAIN will set the stage for high-level discussions on regional market integration, regulatory challenges, scaling fintech innovation, emerging technologies like blockchain and AI, sustainable finance, and startup-driven disruption across the Central and Eastern European ecosystem.

Across June 17 – 18th, UNCHAIN Festival’s Fintersections track will explore how embedded finance is transforming traditional industries. From revolutionizing fleet management with integrated payments and insurance, to turning retailers into fintech hubs through loyalty programs, BNPL, and crypto, and unlocking new financing models for agriculture — the sessions will highlight how financial innovation is reshaping core sectors, creating new revenue streams, and redefining customer relationships.

Unifying the region

As part of its mission to strengthen regional collaboration, UNCHAIN is working closely with national fintech associations across Central and Eastern Europe — as event hosts, and also as true ambassadors of their ecosystems. Through the ongoing Unchain CEE Fintech Tour, these associations play a vital role in deepening cross-border relationships and identifying key industry voices. Together, these teams are co-creating national delegations and bringing stakeholders to the table to connect and to collaborate.

“This year’s UNCHAIN Festival is gathering the ambassadors of our yearly tour as a result of months of regional dialogue and alignment,” says David Pollack, Head of Growth & International Development at UNCHAIN. “Our community is growing stronger through this ‘finsupport’ network where knowledge, trust, and joint presence define how we move forward together.”

Strong network of strategic partners

UNCHAIN Festival 2025 is proudly backed by a strong network of strategic partners. Visa continues its position as the main partner, reinforcing the critical role of cross-industry collaboration in driving fintech innovation. The festival is also supported by key players from the banking sector such as Raiffeisen Bank Romania, BRD Groupe Société Générale, Banca Transilvania, Garanti BBVA, payments & technology innovators such as BLIK, Payten, Digital Systems, SIBS Romania, Worldline, Global Payments, Noda.live technology and cybersecurity such as Amazon Web Services and FORT, insurance such as RebelDot and Hellas Direct, and financial services specialists such as Imobiliare.ro Finance, CMS Cameron McKenna and VeritaHR, with others joining in their support.

Hosting partnerships further strengthen the event’s regional ties, with support from Visit Oradea and Make IT in Oradea — a collaboration reflecting the city's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation — alongside LOT Airlines, Oradea Airport, Autonom, Izvorul Minunilor, RCS-RDS, and Mobexpert.

Early Bird registrations are open until May 15th at unchainfestival.com.

About UNCHAIN Fintech Festival

UNCHAIN Festival is a premier event that brings together the financial and tech sectors from across Central and Eastern Europe, acting as a regional platform for cross-industry collaboration and innovation. Set in the historic Oradea Fortress, the festival connects markets, communities, and ideas, creating the space where emerging trends turn into actionable conversations and strategic partnerships.

Since 2022, UNCHAIN serves as a regional launchpad, pushing innovation forward and bridging the gap between traditional industries and the future of finance.

