UN General Assembly: President Iohannis highlights Romania’s role on global stage, challenges during speech

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25, highlighting several global challenges and Romania’s role on the international stage.

Iohannis began by stressing that Romania will always uphold the international world order, with the UN at its core. He also spoke of peace, the goal that first reunited the nations of the world in the UN body.

“Look at the dire global consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine. It has unleashed the greatest security crisis in Europe in recent history, in breach of international law and with implications going well beyond Europe. In this context, Romania has extended a strong, multidimensional support for Ukraine and its people and we are committed to maintain it for as long as it is needed,” Iohannis said, adding that the Republic of Moldova is the second country impacted by the conflict.

According to Iohannis, Romania supported global food security in the aftermath of the war by facilitating grain exports from Ukraine through its Danube and Black Sea ports.

“Romania fully supports the Peace Initiative of president Zelensky: it is the only approach to ensure a just and lasting peace, in full agreement with the UN Charter and the international law. Ladies and gentlemen, Protecting all civilians must remain our common objective,” the Romanian president said.

Klaus Iohannis also tackled the Israel-Hamas war, restating Romania’s position in favor of a two-state solution.

The president then mentioned Romania’s active participation in initiatives meant to tackle climate change. “Since climate change is a threat multiplier, Romania supports an integrated approach to the climate and security nexus within the United Nations system. Green transition also includes energy transition, while ensuring energy security, as an important development marker."

Finally, the Romanian president spoke in favor of “an extended Security Council where transparency and accountability are the norm, not the exception,” leading to a “world where sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, and human rights are respected.”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)