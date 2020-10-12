Profile picture for user sfodor
Working in the UK post-Brexit: Romanians need to meet requirements of points-based immigration system

10 December 2020
As the UK’s transition period to leave the EU ends on December 31, those coming to the UK for work, Romanians included, need to apply for a visa under a points-based immigration system.

Skilled workers need to show that they have a job offer at the required qualification level from a employer licensed by the Home Office. 

The job offer should meet the applicable minimum salary threshold. This is the higher of either the general salary threshold set by the UK Government at GBP 25,600 or the specific salary requirement for their occupation. 

If the job offer is less than the minimum salary requirement, but no less than GBP 20,480, an applicant may still be eligible if they have a job offer in a sector where there is a shortage, a Ph.D. relevant to the job, or a Ph.D. in a STEM subject relevant to the job.

Different salary rules apply to workers in certain health or education jobs, and for those at the start of their careers.

Applicants also need to speak English to the required standard.

A total of 70 points is needed to be able to apply to work in the UK. Having a job offer from an approved sponsor earns 20 points, having a job at the appropriate skill level 20 points, and speaking English at the required level 10 points. A salary of GDP 25,600 or above or at least the going rate for the profession brings another 20 points. 

Applicants can gather additional points for qualifications such as a Ph.D. in a subject relevant to the job or a Ph.D. in a STEM subject relevant to the job or for a job offer in a shortage occupation as designated by the Migration Advisory Committee.

More details about the UK’s points-based immigration system are available here and here.

The points-based immigration system doesn’t target tourists or EU citizens who were already settled in the UK by December 31, 2020, or who obtained or are about to obtain the Pre-Settled or Settled Status by June 30, 2021, Romania's Embassy to the UK said. 

 

#AFTERBREXIT 📣📣📣De interes pentru cetățenii români care doresc să se stabilească în UK după 31 decembrie...

Posted by Ambasada României în Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii şi Irlandei de Nord on Thursday, December 10, 2020

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

