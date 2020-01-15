Romanian tech unicorn UiPath names former GE VP as its new CFO

UiPath, the first tech "unicorn" launched in Romania, which has become a global leader in the robotic processing automation (RPA) market, announced that it appointed Indian Ashim Gupta, with a 11 years experience at US group General Electric (GE), as its new financial director (CFO), Profit.ro reported.

Gupta joined UiPath in February 2018 in the position of Chief Customer Success Officer. Previously, he was CFO of two GE subsidiaries and then Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer: Finance & Global Operations, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ashim Gupta replaces former UiPath CFO Marie Myers, who left the company last fall amid a global restructuring process in which UiPath also laid off about 400 employees involved in several discontinued projects. UiPath said at that time that Myers’ resignation had nothing to do with the restructuring process.

At the same time with the restructuring process, UiPath also continued its expansion with several acquisitions.

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)