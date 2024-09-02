UEFA Europa League: Romania’s FCSB to face Manchester United in Bucharest

FCSB, one of the most well-known Romanian football teams and the champion of the last season will face UK’s Manchester United in the Europa League tournament. The match will be hosted by Arena Nationala in Bucharest at the end of January 2025.

FCSB learned on Saturday evening the schedule of the matches they will play in their Europa League group. They will face teams from Denmark, Scotland, Greece, Germany, and also the UK's Manchester United. The team based in Old Trafford stadium is one of the most successful football clubs in Europe and has spent around EUR 1.2 billion in the last years assembling its squad, according to the BBC.

FCSB will play eight matches in the Europa League from September 26, 2024, to January 30, 2025. The Bucharest team will play four home matches, the first being against FC RFS Riga (Latvia) on September 26, while the match against Manchester United will be played on January 30, 2025, also in Bucharest.

Man United has 20 league titles in its trophy room, along with 3 UEFA Champions League trophies, 1 UEFA Europa League Cup, and others.

The complete schedule of the matches is as follows:

2024:

September 26: FCSB vs. FC RFS Riga (Romanian time 22:00)

October 3: PAOK Salonika vs. FCSB (Romanian time 22:00)

October 24: Glasgow Rangers vs. FCSB (Romanian time 22:00)

November 7: FCSB vs. FC Midtjylland (Romanian time 19:45)

November 28: FCSB vs. Olympiacos Piraeus (Romanian time 22:00)

December 12: Hoffenheim vs. FCSB (Romanian time 19:45)

2025:

January 23: Qarabag FK vs. FCSB (Romanian time 19:45)

January 30: FCSB vs. Manchester United (Romanian time 22:00)

FCSB was recently eliminated from the third qualifying round of the Europa Champions League by Sparta Praha (2-3, with an aggregate score of 3-4). The team also ended a losing streak recently, after beating UTA Arad (2-0).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FCSB on Facebook)