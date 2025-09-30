Romanian users can send parcels via Uber app with new courier service

Uber has rolled out its new Courier service in Romania, allowing users to send parcels via the app at costs comparable to a regular UberX ride, the company said. The new option is available in all 25 Romanian cities where Uber operates.

Both the sender and recipient can track the parcel in real-time through the app.

Uber said the delivery price is displayed in advance and is not dependent on the package’s weight or size. Users only need to prepare the shipment, select the Courier option in the Uber app, hand it over to the driver, and track the journey until delivery.

“Customer interest in fast and flexible solutions is growing. Uber Courier answers the everyday need to send parcels without delays and complexity,” said Ana Maria Borlovan, General Manager for Uber Romania and the CEE.

“I believe this service will become as natural a part of urban mobility as Uber rides themselves. The new service will also be appreciated by drivers who can increase their earnings thanks to parcel delivery.”

The move marks Uber’s latest expansion in Romania, where the company has been steadily growing since its launch.

(Photo source: Uber)