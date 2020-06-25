Uber launches in Romanian seaside city

Ridesharing service Uber is available in Constanța, a city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, starting June 25.

This is the sixth city in Romania where Uber is available, after Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov, and Iași.

In Constanța, Uber offers users its UberX service, which provides “access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.”

The company also rolled out a series of hygiene features and policies in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Both drivers and riders are required to wear masks during trips and have to confirm they have understood and are complying with the health & safety measures recommended by world health organizations.

In Romania and other countries, Uber uses a technology that verifies if drivers are wearing a mask by checking the selfies they take before going online. Drivers have also been provided with disinfectants, and the company has equipped most of the vehicles with protective shields for free.

All users are reminded in the app that they should wash their hands, sanitize the vehicles, and keep windows open to facilitate ventilation during their rides.

“We are happy to launch Uber in Constanța, a place that is so dear to many Romanians who choose it as their holiday destination, especially now when international travel is limited. We are closely collaborating with local authorities to provide Constanța with safe transportation alternatives for both residents and tourists alike,” Nicoleta Diaconu, general manager of Uber Romania, said.

Singer and actress Aylin Cadîr, a Constanța native, was the first to ride with Uber in the city. She is an actress of the National Theater in Bucharest and is also known for roles in Romanian series.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

