Uber opens regional service center for Central and Eastern Europe in Bucharest

Ridesharing company Uber opened on Tuesday, August 6, its largest assistance center in Central and Eastern Europe, in Romania. The center required an investment of about USD 250,000 in the northern Bucharest district Pipera, according to company representatives.

“We have opened this center to ensure that we can help as much as we can our partner drivers in Romania and the region,” said Nicoleta Schroeder, General Manager, Uber Romania.

Uber Romania has decided to open the assistance center in Bucharest at a time when the ridesharing market is becoming more competitive. With other players like Bolt, Yango or CleverGo trying to gain ground and users, Uber wants this center to reaffirm and strengthen the company’s presence in the country and the region.

The assistance center, which currently has 11 employees, aims to help drivers and potential drivers comply with the new regulations brought by the emergency government ordinance (OUG) that regulates the ridesharing services in Romania. Ridesharing platforms and drivers must comply with the new regulations by November.

“This center will function as a driver compliance accelerator,” said Ash Kebriti, Uber general manager in Central and Eastern Europe.

With about 10,000 partner drivers currently on the Romanian market, representing about half of the total drivers in the local ridesharing market, the company intends to continue expanding in Romania and the region.

