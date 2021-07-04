Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 09:03
Business

Bolt, Uber enter ride-hailing market in Pitesti concomitantly

07 April 2021
Bolt, the major European mobility platform, launches on April 6 the ride-hailing service in two southern Romanian cities, Pitesti and Craiova, reaching ten of the largest cities in the country, according to a statement of the company.

Bolt is a leader in mobility in Europe and in many countries in our region, so it was natural for the ambitions to be great for Romania as well.

"Today's launches are an event in the history of Bolt Romania. We hope they enjoy the same success as in all other cities. We will continue the expansion at the national level with the launch in other cities in the next period," said Cristian Salceanu, country manager Bolt Romania.

In Romania, Bolt is present in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Constanta, Brasov, Ploiesti, Galati, Pitesti, and Craiova.

Its rival Uber announced on April 6 that it launches operations in Pitesti as well, offering discounts to its customers during the first two days of operations. The company had entered Craiova, the other city touched by Bolt in southern Romania, last month.

Uber launched in Romania in 2015, in Bucharest, and then went through a rapid expansion to Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov, and Iasi, adding Constanta past summer, Craiova last month, and Galati just last week.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

