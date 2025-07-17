UAE’s Etihad Airways to connect Bucharest to Abu Dhabi from March 2026

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is opening 7 new routes, including one from Bucharest. The new flights will directly connect the Romanian capital with Abu Dhabi, starting from March 16, 2026, with flights set to take place four times per week.

In addition to Bucharest, the airline is introducing flights to Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Medina (Saudi Arabia), according to the company press release.

“Romania’s capital, Bucharest, blends elegant architecture, vibrant culture, and lively streets, offering a stylish and spirited city escape with Central European charm,” the same source notes.

Etihad Airways is led by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saif Al Nahyan, a member of the Al Nahyan family from the United Arab Emirates, who also opened a hotel in Romania, near Henri Coandă – Otopeni Airport in Bucharest, under the Ibis brand.

The airline is currently planning to double the size of its fleet by 2030 compared to 2022. The company has also acquired shares in several foreign airlines, including in Europe, over the last decade, but it has since retreated from many such positions.

The announcement comes just days after Etihad unveiled three new seasonal summer destinations for 2026: Kraków in Poland, Salalah in Oman, and Kazan in Russia, all set to operate during the peak travel months.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Etihad Airways on Facebook)