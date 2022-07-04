Startup

Tully: AI bracelet for children's emotional awareness launches on Kickstarter

04 July 2022
Cluj-Napoca-based StressLess has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Tully, the AI bracelet to improve a child’s emotional awareness. 

Tully was developed as an emotion management smart bracelet powered by an AI that is specifically designed to help kids recognize, manage and deal with their emotions. 

It is meant for children who are hyperactive, show symptoms of ADHD or ADD, and parents who want help with keeping track of their child’s emotional state. 

By using a combination of biometrical sensors, machine learning algorithms, and personalized coaching methodologies, it guides children in understanding their emotions and dealing with them effectively.

It monitors heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation levels and galvanic skin responses to calculate the child’s agitation level, predicting oncoming emotional flares. The vibrating alerting mechanism notifies the user, allowing both the parents and the child to take preventative measures on time.

(Photo: nikkimeel | Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

