New 4,400-seat multipurpose arena opens in Tulcea after RON 187 mln investment

A new multipurpose arena with more than 4,400 seats has opened in Tulcea following an investment of over RON 187 million, financed by Romania's Development Ministry. The venue is designed to host sporting competitions as well as cultural, educational, and community events.

Development minister Cseke Attila attended the inauguration, saying the project represents an investment not only in infrastructure but also in the city's residents and future development.

“More than an investment in infrastructure, this project is an investment in people, performance, and the future of Tulcea – a space where sports, culture, and the community will come together to create new opportunities and new achievements,” he said.

The new arena has a total built area of 15,125.9 sqm and a capacity of 4,447 seats. Its facilities include a handball training hall, changing rooms for teams and officials, dedicated spaces for media representatives, and an underground parking lot with 78 spaces.

According to the Development Ministry, the venue can accommodate national and international sporting competitions as well as cultural, educational, and social events.

The Tulcea arena is the fifth multipurpose sports hall financed by the Development Ministry over the past five years, following projects in Pitești, Oradea, Bistrița, and Turda. Another five such venues are currently under construction in Suceava, Constanța, Brașov, Slobozia, and Slatina.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei)