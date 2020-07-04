Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 15:42
Eco
Indigenous trout reintroduced in several fishing areas in Romania’s Făgăraș mountains
07 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Aqua Crisius Association reintroduced 4,000 indigenous trout (Salmo trutta) fingerlings to several fishing areas in the southern part of the Făgăraș Mountains. At the same time, 10,000 fish embryo eggs from the same species have been placed in two incubation system.

The actions are part of a wider plan for quality fish management that also includes repopulating the area with huchen and grayling.

The plan is carried out by Aqua Crisius and Ocolul Silvic Carpathia, a partner of Conservation Carpathia Foundation.

The fish were reintroduced last November, and they could reproduce within 1 to 2 years, “thus helping the current fish population to reach an optimum size,” Andrei Togor, a project manager with Aqua Crisius, said.

The huchen is an endangered species that is currently found only in several river segments. Its restocking would be made using descendants of indigenous fish.

“The huchen (Lostrița in Romanian) could be found for several years at the Pecineagu dam, introduced artificially, it is true, but about a century ago it populated the submountain area of Dâmbovița and Râul Doamnei. We would like to bring it back to the lakes, especially that it is a symbol, vulnerable species, an endangered species in Romania. It can only be found in several river segments, the reproduction areas can be counted on the fingers of one hand… The restocking would be done only with descendants of indigenous fish,” Mihai Zotta, the conservation director of Conservation Carpathia Foundation, explained.

(Photo: Alena Brozova | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 15:42
Eco
Indigenous trout reintroduced in several fishing areas in Romania’s Făgăraș mountains
07 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Aqua Crisius Association reintroduced 4,000 indigenous trout (Salmo trutta) fingerlings to several fishing areas in the southern part of the Făgăraș Mountains. At the same time, 10,000 fish embryo eggs from the same species have been placed in two incubation system.

The actions are part of a wider plan for quality fish management that also includes repopulating the area with huchen and grayling.

The plan is carried out by Aqua Crisius and Ocolul Silvic Carpathia, a partner of Conservation Carpathia Foundation.

The fish were reintroduced last November, and they could reproduce within 1 to 2 years, “thus helping the current fish population to reach an optimum size,” Andrei Togor, a project manager with Aqua Crisius, said.

The huchen is an endangered species that is currently found only in several river segments. Its restocking would be made using descendants of indigenous fish.

“The huchen (Lostrița in Romanian) could be found for several years at the Pecineagu dam, introduced artificially, it is true, but about a century ago it populated the submountain area of Dâmbovița and Râul Doamnei. We would like to bring it back to the lakes, especially that it is a symbol, vulnerable species, an endangered species in Romania. It can only be found in several river segments, the reproduction areas can be counted on the fingers of one hand… The restocking would be done only with descendants of indigenous fish,” Mihai Zotta, the conservation director of Conservation Carpathia Foundation, explained.

(Photo: Alena Brozova | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports