Trooper announces concert in Bucharest in February 2026

The Romanian heavy metal band Trooper returns to Sala Palatului on February 28, 2026, with the show “Regeneza,” a journey through its entire discography, along with special guest Blaze Bayley, Iron Maiden’s vocalist from 1994–1999.

The concert is a transformation and a return to the spiritual roots of the band, according to lead singer Alin “Coiotu’” Dincă.

“Things are changing radically in the wide world and in our small world. It is paradoxical, I feel like we are starting over in a way, but at the same time, we are continuing what we began in 1992, 34 years ago, when we composed our first song, ‘Fear of Death,’” he added in a Facebook post on the band’s page.

The special concert will also feature a guest. Blaze Bayley was the vocalist at the first concert of the legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden in Romania. After leaving Iron Maiden, Blaze launched a solid solo career, resulting in 11 albums and hundreds of concerts around the world.

He will take the stage for a powerful set before Trooper’s concert. “The fact that Blaze agreed to be part of this concert-event means a lot to us. We started out as Iron Maiden fans, and the stars aligned so that we always had the music of these giants by our side. Blaze has been our friend for many, many years. We recorded together, we played together, we walked through Bucharest at night,” said the Trooper frontman.

In their 30-year career, Trooper has released 12 studio albums, performed for more than a million people in over 1,000 concerts, and shared the stage with Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Deep Purple, Judas Priest, Whitesnake, Europe, Manowar, Nazareth, WASP, Sepultura, and Prodigy.

(Photo source: Trooper on Facebook)