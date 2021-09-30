US Open champion Emma Răducanu to play in Transylvania Open

U.S. Open singles champion Emma Răducanu, currently the WTA No 22, will play in the Transylvania Open, scheduled to take place between October 23 and October 31 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, the event’s organizers announced.

It is set to be Răducanu’s first time playing in a WTA competition in Romania, her father’s home country. The 18-year-old, who is competing under the British flag, was born in Toronto, Canada, to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is a favorite in the Cluj tournament, where Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18) and Estonian Anett Kontaveit (WTA 23) will also be present. Andrea Petkovic (WTA 64), who won this summer the Winners Open WTA250, also held in Cluj-Napoca, returns to the city for the event.

Eleven players from Romania will play in the tournament: Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 98), Mihaela Buzărnescu (WTA 104), Ana Bogdan (WTA 107), Irina Bara (WTA 114), Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 126), Alexandra Ignatik (WTA 216), Monica Niculescu (WTA 223), Gabriela Lee (WTA 232), Irina Fetecău (WTA 237), Ioana Loredana Roșca (WTA 383) and Miriam Bulgaru (WTA 399).

Transylvania Open WTA250 takes place at BT Arena. Thirty-two players will compete in the singles, and 16 teams in the doubles in the event where 280 WTA points and USD 235,238 prizes are at stake.

(Photo: Mikael Damkier | Dreamstime.com)

