Transylvania Florilegium botanical art album permanently displayed at Romanian Cultural Institute in London

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London hosts a special event on June 24 to mark the permanent display of The Transylvania Florilegium, a two-volume botanical art album celebrating the unique flora of Transylvania. The books, donated by Addison Publications, are valued at GBP 25,000 and will be available for public viewing and consultation at the institute's headquarters.

The occasion includes the opening of an exhibition featuring 20 framed botanical illustrations from the volumes, selected by ICR London and Lady Henrietta Pearson, one of the editors of the work. The rest of the plates will be available to visitors in folio format.

One of the volumes will remain on permanent display in the institute's entrance hall.

The Transylvania Florilegium was conceived as an artistic tribute to the biodiversity of Transylvania, a region deeply admired by King Charles III. The idea was first suggested by the then Prince of Wales during his visit to the region in 1998, when he expressed concern that certain plant species might be under threat. The project was taken up by Lady Henrietta Pearson and Addison Publications and developed into a collector's edition.

Created over seven years, the florilegium features watercolor illustrations of 124 plant species selected by Dr. John Akeroyd, an expert in European flora who has studied Transylvania's biodiversity for over 15 years. The artwork was completed by 36 leading botanical artists from around the world, under the artistic direction of Helen Allen, director of the Chelsea School of Botanical Art. For five consecutive years, the artists traveled to Transylvania to document the region's native plants.

Published in two large-format volumes, the work includes high-quality reproductions of the paintings, scientific descriptions, and botanical notes by Dr. Akeroyd. The introduction is written by Christopher Mills, former librarian of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Inspired by the Highgrove Florilegium, the selection process was rigorously juried by artists, botanists, and art historians to ensure artistic and scientific excellence. Each set is signed by King Charles III, who also authored the foreword.

The exhibition will remain open until July 24, 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR London)