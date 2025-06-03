Transylvanian-themed amusement park to open in Romania's Miercurea-Ciuc with EUR 56 mln investment

A major investment will bring a world-class amusement park to Miercurea-Ciuc, inspired by the Transylvania region's rich cultural and architectural heritage. Local officials and project partners announced the EUR 56 million initiative during a press conference on June 2.

The first phase of the park is scheduled to open in 2027 in the Băile Jigodin area and is expected to create over 200 jobs and attract up to 600,000 visitors annually, according to a press release from Miercurea Ciuc City Hall.

The project is a collaboration between local entrepreneur Lénárd András, the Miercurea-Ciuc City Hall, and Italy's Antonio Zamperla Spa – The Amusement Group, a globally renowned manufacturer of amusement rides for parks including Disney and Universal Studios.

According to mayor Korodi Attila, the park represents a strategic milestone for the city's tourism development.

"Miercurea-Ciuc will have no problem filling tourist beds for years to come after this investment," Korodi said, adding that the municipality will sign a declaration of intent to support necessary infrastructure.

Lénárd András described the project as a "Transylvanian Disneyland" that aims to become a powerful brand beyond Romania's borders. The park's name has not yet been finalized, though proposals include "Dracula Park" or "Transylvanian Dracula Park."

The park will feature themed zones reflecting the multicultural and medieval heritage of the region. Highlights include iconic historical characters like King Matthias Corvinus and Dracula, with environments showcasing Székely, Saxon, Romanian, and Roma culture. Visitors can expect immersive attractions such as a Corvin Castle-inspired building, village reconstructions, Ottoman siege camps, haunted castles, roller coasters, and mirror halls.

The first phase of the amusement park will be built on a former industrial site between the Olt River and the railway, where a factory hall will be repurposed and surrounded by about 40 auxiliary service units, including cafés, games, and hot air balloons. Planning and permitting are already underway, with construction permits expected next year.

A second development phase is planned for nearby land owned by the Sâncrăieni Composesorat. This stage includes accommodations and a bear sanctuary linked to the amusement park by cable car, allowing visitors to view the animals from above.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Miercurea-Ciuc)