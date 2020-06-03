Newsroom
Romania’s mountain road Transfagarasan listed among most scenic drives in the world
06 March 2020
Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transfagarasan came in at number 36 in a top of the “50 Most Scenic Drives in the World” released by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

The drives were ranked based on their “roadtrip factor,” which includes natural scenery and sights of interest along the way.

“This asphalt ribbon is regularly topping lists as being one of the world’s most spectacular roads. 70 miles of mountain valley road will lead you through Romania’s most scenic areas in the Transylvanian Alps. Be sure to take your time and stop whenever you please, the lookouts and stunning views are endless,” Big 7 Travel wrote about the Transfagarasan.

Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way tops the list, followed by the Road To El Chalten in Argentina, Route 1 in Iceland, the North Yungas Road in Bolivia, and the Romantic Road in Germany.

The full list is available here.

The Transfagarasan road was built between 1970 and 1974 at the orders of Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, to ensure a military strategic route through the mountains. It has a length of 90 km and reaches an altitude of 2,040 m. It includes Romania’s longest road tunnel (887 meters).

The road has become a setting for drive tests, photo shootings, and auto commercials for sports cars and motorcycles in recent years. It became famous worldwide after British TV show Top Gear shot an episode in Romania in 2009. Former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson then called it “the best road in the world.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gutescu Eduard/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
