Energy

Romania’s Transelectrica warns large power storage capacities are needed

02 July 2024

Large power storage capacities, including a pumped reversible hydropower plant, are necessary to address the side effects of the large-scale development of wind and solar power generation capacities as envisaged under the National Energy Strategy as drafted by the Ministry of Energy and published for public consultations. 

Negative prices in the spot electricity market, very high prices of the balancing services, and decreasing system flexibility of the grid, possibly resulting in blackouts, are the negative effects highlighted by Transelectrica.

The company warns that in the context of the renewable energy targets that Romania has set, a storage capacity able to generate 4,000 MW for a very long period of 8 to 12 hours is needed, Economica.net reported.

The necessary storage capacity is estimated at 20,000 MWh. In addition to batteries, Transelectrica suggests that pumped hydroelectric plants are required.

Transelectrica argues for the development of a mix of energy storage sources, based on reversible (pumped) hydroelectric plants and storage batteries, in approximately equal proportions – but also taking into account other technologies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Large power storage capacities, including a pumped reversible hydropower plant, are necessary to address the side effects of the large-scale development of wind and solar power generation capacities as envisaged under the National Energy Strategy as drafted by the Ministry of Energy and published for public consultations. 

Negative prices in the spot electricity market, very high prices of the balancing services, and decreasing system flexibility of the grid, possibly resulting in blackouts, are the negative effects highlighted by Transelectrica.

The company warns that in the context of the renewable energy targets that Romania has set, a storage capacity able to generate 4,000 MW for a very long period of 8 to 12 hours is needed, Economica.net reported.

The necessary storage capacity is estimated at 20,000 MWh. In addition to batteries, Transelectrica suggests that pumped hydroelectric plants are required.

Transelectrica argues for the development of a mix of energy storage sources, based on reversible (pumped) hydroelectric plants and storage batteries, in approximately equal proportions – but also taking into account other technologies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

