Business

Transelectrica gets EUR 424 mln for investments under Modernization Fund

11 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania received EUR 424 mln from the EU budget under the Modernization Fund to develop its energy infrastructure. The money will finance nine projects developed by transport and system operator Transelectrica, which sketch an investment strategy that requires EUR 2 bln funding.

The money received under the Modernization Fund is the largest financing from European funds accessed by the company.

The investment objectives, approved by European Commission Decisions, will lead to the modernization of electricity transmission capacities and the improvement of energy efficiency by building new overhead power lines and their interconnection to the national power grid (SEN), the construction or retrofitting of some new power stations, optimizing the operation of some overhead power lines, including through the installation of Smart Grid-type online monitoring systems and the digitization of the electric transport network.

The major benefits of these investment projects are increasing the transmission capacity by approximately 1700 MW; building about 480 kilometres of new overhead power lines; expanding 5 power stations with a voltage level of 400 kV; re-engineering in a digital concept - a first for Romania - of the Alba Iulia Station; increasing the interconnection capacity by 600 MW (cumulative on the borders with Serbia and Hungary); implementing electricity quality monitoring systems in 15 stations; and optimizing and monitoring aerial electrical lines through digital systems.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Transelectrica gets EUR 424 mln for investments under Modernization Fund

11 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania received EUR 424 mln from the EU budget under the Modernization Fund to develop its energy infrastructure. The money will finance nine projects developed by transport and system operator Transelectrica, which sketch an investment strategy that requires EUR 2 bln funding.

The money received under the Modernization Fund is the largest financing from European funds accessed by the company.

The investment objectives, approved by European Commission Decisions, will lead to the modernization of electricity transmission capacities and the improvement of energy efficiency by building new overhead power lines and their interconnection to the national power grid (SEN), the construction or retrofitting of some new power stations, optimizing the operation of some overhead power lines, including through the installation of Smart Grid-type online monitoring systems and the digitization of the electric transport network.

The major benefits of these investment projects are increasing the transmission capacity by approximately 1700 MW; building about 480 kilometres of new overhead power lines; expanding 5 power stations with a voltage level of 400 kV; re-engineering in a digital concept - a first for Romania - of the Alba Iulia Station; increasing the interconnection capacity by 600 MW (cumulative on the borders with Serbia and Hungary); implementing electricity quality monitoring systems in 15 stations; and optimizing and monitoring aerial electrical lines through digital systems.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future