Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica plans EUR 1.2 bln investments by 2029

Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE approved on December 10 the 2020-2029 Development Plan for the electricity transmission network drafted by Transelectrica, the transport system operator and electricity market operator (through OPCOM).

The total value of the investment plan for the period 2020-2029 is RON 5.67 billion (EUR 1.2 bln), out of which EUR 300 million would be financed from the European Union’s grants.

The plan includes refurbishing existing electricity transmission networks (RETs), integrating renewable energy production and other production capacities, increasing interconnection capacity, strengthening the network in areas with high consumption rates (such as the Bucharest area), and the development of IT systems, smart metering and telecommunications and critical infrastructure.

Out of the total investments planned, RON 690 mln (EUR 140 mln) pends on the confirmation of the necessary investment decision.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)