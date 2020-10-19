Romanian authorities close high-altitude roads Transalpina and Transfagarasan

Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transalpina was closed for traffic on Sunday, October 18, due to the bad weather.

CNAIR, the Romanian company that manages the road infrastructure, said that, due to the snowstorms and low visibility on the road, as well as for the safety of drivers, the authorities decided on Sunday to close Transalpina on the segment between Ranca (km 34 + 800) and Obarsia Lotrului (km 59 + 800).

Transfagarasan, the best-known road in Romania, will also close for traffic starting Tuesday, October 20, on the section between km 104 + 000 (Piscu Negru) to km 130 + 800 (Cabana Balea Cascada).

Both mountain roads are closed during the winter and spring months. They usually reopen at the beginning of July.

