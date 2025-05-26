Moldova’s Trans-Oil Group gets permits for acquisition of Constanța port terminals

Moldova-based agro-industrial conglomerate Trans-Oil Group, controlled by Vaja Jhashi, has received all necessary regulatory approvals from Romanian authorities to finalise its acquisition of Frial SA, an operator in the Port of Constanța, the company announced on May 22, according to Mold-street.com.

The approvals, granted by the Romanian government and the Competition Council following a review by the Commission for the Examination of Foreign Direct Investments (CEISD), authorise the transaction through Trans-Oil’s Romanian subsidiary, Aragvi Sea Terminal SRL. The decision confirms what officials described as the transparent, legal, and beneficial nature of the acquisition.

In a statement, Trans-Oil Group expressed gratitude to Romanian authorities for their support and trust, noting that the approvals represent recognition of the group’s “sustainable business model” and its commitment to “regional development, operational efficiency, and lasting partnerships.”

The transaction, signed in October 2024, involves the majority stake in Frial SA, which operates two terminals in the Port of Constanța - one dedicated to solid and general bulk cargo and the other to liquid products and vegetable oils. These assets are considered strategic for agricultural exports through the Black Sea.

The acquisition is a key component of Trans-Oil Group’s logistics expansion strategy, aimed at consolidating its presence in the Black Sea region and improving the efficiency of its grain and oilseed transport, storage, and export operations. The integration of Frial’s port infrastructure will enhance the group’s ability to offer competitive and high-quality services, the company said.

Trans-Oil Group is a vertically integrated agro-industrial player with operations across South-Eastern Europe, including Moldova, Romania, and Serbia. It is active in the production, processing, and trading of cereals, oilseeds, and vegetable oils.

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)