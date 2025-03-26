Justice

Train inspectors under judicial supervision in CFR Călători fraud investigation in Romania

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors have placed 21 train inspectors from state railway operator CFR Călători under judicial supervision as part of an investigation into offenses including abuse of office, embezzlement, computer fraud, unauthorized system access, intellectual forgery, and fraud. 

The case follows searches conducted at CFR Călători’s central office and multiple locations across Bucharest, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Brașov, Prahova, Ialomița, Slobozia, Constanța, and Buzău on Tuesday, March 25. Following these raids, 35 train inspectors were taken in for questioning, with 21 being detained for 24 hours and later placed under judicial control.

According to judicial sources quoted by the news agency Agerpres, between 2022 and 2023, several CFR Călători employees used company-issued tablets to access institutional databases outside of working hours and during their shifts, exceeding their authorized access. They allegedly blocked seat reservations on train cars they were assigned to, as well as on other carriages, preventing these seats from being sold through official ticketing channels.

Additionally, in the same period, some employees responsible for sleeper and couchette cars allegedly falsified student identification details in the XSell Mobile application to issue free travel tickets meant for students, which were then used by unauthorized individuals. 

These actions misled CFR Călători officials into falsely reporting student travel numbers to the Railway Reform Authority. By presenting fabricated data, the company obtained reimbursements for tickets that were never actually used by students, causing financial losses for the Ministry of Transport.

The investigation does not target CFR management or Ministry of Transport officials, according to the sources.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Train inspectors under judicial supervision in CFR Călători fraud investigation in Romania

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors have placed 21 train inspectors from state railway operator CFR Călători under judicial supervision as part of an investigation into offenses including abuse of office, embezzlement, computer fraud, unauthorized system access, intellectual forgery, and fraud. 

The case follows searches conducted at CFR Călători’s central office and multiple locations across Bucharest, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Brașov, Prahova, Ialomița, Slobozia, Constanța, and Buzău on Tuesday, March 25. Following these raids, 35 train inspectors were taken in for questioning, with 21 being detained for 24 hours and later placed under judicial control.

According to judicial sources quoted by the news agency Agerpres, between 2022 and 2023, several CFR Călători employees used company-issued tablets to access institutional databases outside of working hours and during their shifts, exceeding their authorized access. They allegedly blocked seat reservations on train cars they were assigned to, as well as on other carriages, preventing these seats from being sold through official ticketing channels.

Additionally, in the same period, some employees responsible for sleeper and couchette cars allegedly falsified student identification details in the XSell Mobile application to issue free travel tickets meant for students, which were then used by unauthorized individuals. 

These actions misled CFR Călători officials into falsely reporting student travel numbers to the Railway Reform Authority. By presenting fabricated data, the company obtained reimbursements for tickets that were never actually used by students, causing financial losses for the Ministry of Transport.

The investigation does not target CFR management or Ministry of Transport officials, according to the sources.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2025
Entertainment
Romanian man drives 26,000 kilometers to Yakutsk and back in 53 days
26 March 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations
26 March 2025
Politics
Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation
26 March 2025
Business
Three mineral mining projects in Romania under EU's Critical Raw Material Act
26 March 2025
Macro
Fitch warns outcome of presidential elections may impede needed fiscal reforms in Romania
26 March 2025
Defense
Romanian defense minister, NATO chief discuss Black Sea security and strategic priorities in Brussels
25 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s US Visa Waiver entry put on hold amid security review
25 March 2025
Defense
Over 2,300 troops from 12 countries to participate in Romania-led Sea Shield 25 exercise